Wide receiver Albert Wilson active for Chiefs against Raiders, Charcandrick West out

Wide receiver Albert Wilson, who missed last week’s game against the Steelers, is active for tonight’s contest against the Raiders.
Wilson had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. His 16 receptions on the season are second among Chiefs wide receivers.
Last week the Chiefs were down two wide receivers who started the season, Wilson and Chris Conley ,who had earlier suffered a season-ending injury.
Inactive for the Chiefs against the Raiders: linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive lineman Roy Miller, running back Charcandrick West, quarterback Tyler Bray and offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
