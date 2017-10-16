More Videos

    Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller said the diversity of running backs will help team overcome loss of injured Spencer Ware.

Chiefs

Chiefs re-sign running back C.J. Spiller for the fourth time

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 3:18 PM

In the wake of an injury to running back Charcandrick West, the Chiefs have once again re-signed running back C.J. Spiller, sources told The Star.

This marks the fourth time the Chiefs have signed Spiller in the past year. Spiller, 29, was released at the 53-man roster deadline to create a spot for cornerback Steven Nelson. He was quickly re-signed and released again on the day of the Chiefs’ season opener so the club wouldn’t have to guarantee his contract for 2017.

Spiller, however, was re-signed again the next day. But with the team looking to get more special teams production out of the No. 3 running back, he was released again roughly a week later.

Spiller has not remained on the Chiefs’ roster for a regular-season game this year. The Chiefs play at Oakland on Thursday.

West sustained a concussion in the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, leaving them with only two healthy running backs in Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt.

West serves in a crucial role as a third-down back, one that Spiller has the skills to serve in, as well. He was impressive throughout training camp in the passing game, easily snagging catches and make defenders miss after the catch, and seemed to regain much of the speed following a pair of injury-plagued years that once made him one of the NFL’s fastest running backs.

