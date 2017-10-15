Le’Veon Bell again runs wild as Steelers deal Chiefs 19-13 loss

The Chiefs’ inability to stop Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell played a major role in their divisional-round home loss to the Steelers in January.
The Chiefs knew this, and one might assume that whatever happened in the rematch on Sunday –– which was played once again at Arrowhead Stadium –– they would not let Bell again carve them up.
Wrong.
Bell once again diced the Chiefs’ 20th-ranked run defense, this time for even more yards –– 179 yards in 32 carries instead of 170 yards in 30 carries.
And that, in addition to the Chiefs’ continued inability to consistently take advantage of offensive opportunities against the Steelers, led to a 19-13 Pittsburgh win that dealt the Chiefs their first loss of the season in front of a crowd of 76,994 at Arrowhead Stadium.
A pair of miscues led to each team’s first points. The Steelers took a 2-0 lead when an errant snap by Chiefs center Zach Fulton deflected off quarterback Alex Smith’s right hand and went through the end zone for a safety. But the Chiefs’ notched a field goal after the ensuing kickoff, which receiver Jehu Chesson recovered when the Steelers failed to field the ball in time.
The Chiefs led 3-2 midway through the first quarter, but not for long. That’s because the Steelers, who bludgeoned the Chiefs for 171 rushing yards in the divisional-round loss in January, got back to pounding the ball with Bell.
On the ensuing drive, which covered 75 yards in 12 plays, Bell got the ball seven times and rushed for 52 yards. The Chiefs’ front seven failed to get off blocks or wrap up adequately. By the time Bell plunged into the end zone from 8 yards out to put the Steelers ahead 9-3, there was a palpable sense another massive rushing day for Pittsburgh was looming.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense struggled to get much going. On their first two drives, they netted a total of 5 yards.
In fact, it took a Steelers mistake –– a miscommunication between quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown –– to give the Chiefs some momentum as Roethlisberger’s low throw was intercepted by a diving Marcus Peters.
But even that did little since the Chiefs’ offense –– which managed only 28 rushing yards all day –– only totaled 1 more yard, total, the rest of the half.
Meanwhile, the Steelers had zero problems moving the ball on a defense that spent way too much time on the field. Despite starting their next drive on their own 1-yard line, the Steelers proceeded to mount another long scoring drive, this time of 93 yards, thanks to the right arm of Roethlisberger, who completed five straight passes for 70 yards.
The Chiefs’ defense finally firmed up, however, and held the Steelers to a field goal that gave them a 12-3 lead at the break.
The third quarter was largely uneventful, with the Chiefs’ defense carrying the offense by snuffing out two Pittsburgh drives. The Chiefs’ offense finally came alive late in the quarter, thanks to the combined efforts of Smith and running back Kareem Hunt.
Facing second and 12 at their own 18, Smith found Hunt over the middle for 19 yards –– only the fourth first down of the game for the Chiefs. A few plays later, Smith again came through, this time stepping up into the pocket to dump it to Hunt, who sped upfield for a 37-yard gain.
A late hit by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell gave the Chiefs the ball at Pittsburgh’s 12-yard line, and the Chiefs seemed to be in business. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid opted to go for it on fourth and 2 at the Steelers’ 4, and Smith’s desparation heave over the middle to Demetrius Harris was ruled incomplete, leading to a turnover on downs.
The Chiefs could have made something of that opportunity, given the fact the Steelers had it on their own 4 with a little under 13 minutes left. But the Steelers, who had run the ball so effectively all day, knew exactly what to do.
Bell promptly went to work, carrying the ball five straight times, darting and dodging behind the Steelers’ overpowering offensive line for 44 yards. The Chiefs’ defense eventually forced a punt, but Pittsburgh accomplished its goal by draining 5 minutes off the clock and getting out of the shadow of its own end zone.
Undeterred, the Chiefs finally got it going offensively, and it was Smith –– whose ability to throw receivers open has spurred the team’s 5-0 start –– who came up big.
Facing second and 10 at the Chiefs’ 43, Smith –– who finished 19 of 34 for 246 yards –– drifted away from pressure and fired a missile downfield to De’Anthony Thomas. Thomas hauled in the pass, danced near the sideline, and sprinted away from the Steelers for a 57-yard touchdown that cut the Steelers’ lead to 12-10 with 6 minutes left.
Again, the Steelers knew who to give the ball to. Bell carried the ball on three of the Steelers’ next four plays, gaining 13 yards before –– facing third and 2 at their own 49 –– they finally put the Chiefs away … via the pass.
Roethlisberger fired a missile down the left sideline to Brown. The pass went through the hands of Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines, deflected off his face mask and right into the waiting hands of Brown, who sprinted to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown that put the Steelers ahead 19-10 with a little over 3 minutes left.
The Chiefs kept battling, however, mounting another drive that ended in a field goal to cut the deficit to 19-13.
And after a defensive stop, the Chiefs got the ball back with a little under 2 minutes left and a chance to take the lead.
An already shorthanded receiver corps took a notable shot, however, when Tyreek Hill was knocked out of the game after absorbing a massive hit on the preceding punt return.
The Chiefs could have used him. A crucial sack on third and 10 –– the Steelers only sent a four-man rush –– short-circuited the ensuing drive, and the Chiefs eventually turned the ball over on downs as the Steelers, 4-2, solidified the win.
With the loss, the Chiefs –– who were the NFL’s last undefeated team –– fell to 5-1. They have little time to lick their wounds, however, as they head to Oakland, 2-4, for a showdown on Thursday night.
