Albert Wilson added to Chiefs’ injury list

To the extensive list of Chiefs injuries, add wide receiver Albert Wilson.
Coach Andy Reid said Wilson sprained a knee in Sunday’s victory at Houston and wasn’t scheduled to practice on Wednesday.
“He’s making progress every day,” Reid said. “He feels better today than he did yesterday. We’ll have to see how it works out.”
The wide receiver corps is already down a man after Chris Conley’ ruptured Achilles in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Tight end Travis Kelce was expected to miss practice because of a concussion — he didn’t play in the second half against Houston — and he’s in the concussion protocol, according to Reid.
“He’s doing very well,” Reid said.
Also in the protocol is safety Steve Terrell, who was banged in the head while covering the opening kickoff Sunday.
Linebacker Justin Houston was on the injury list because of a calf spasm “but doing well.”
Offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and Mitch Morse (foot) also weren’t expected to practice.
The Chiefs play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
