Chiefs’ Andy Reid says he has ‘addressed’ Marcus Peters’ incident with fans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has finally seen the clip of cornerback Marcus Peters cursing at a fan during the Chiefs’ recent 29-20 win over Washington. On Wednesday, Reid said he has addressed the incident with his two-time Pro Bowl, All-Pro cornerback.
“Obviously, I had a chance to see what took place, and we can’t go in that direction,” Reid said. “So it’s been addressed.”
Reid deflected away other questions about Peters –– like whether his motivations for protesting social injustice during the national anthem are being lost, and whether anyone can control an athlete’s actions –– but he did make it clear that he can’t yell at fans.
“Listen, I love the compete in the kid and I appreciate his work ethic and everything else,” Reid said. “But as professionals, that’s not something we want to take place.”
Peters, 24, surrendered his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter when a fan yelled something his way as he approached the sideline. Peters turned and yelled an expletive his way before the camera turned away.
After the game, Peters declined to directly address the incident with the fan. But he did say his on-field performance — which included surrendering a jump-ball touchdown to Terrelle Pryor — wasn’t up to his standard.
“Hell no, they weren’t attacking me — I killed my damn self, you feel me?” Peters told reporters Monday night. “I should have kept back-pedaling on that first touchdown. Got a little push in the back, but it’s the game of football.
“I came out and I was hella weak today. I gave up two (touchdowns). But … we came out with a victory so I’m gonna take it as a learning experience. We’re gonna chalk it up and go in the meeting room and then, you feel me, kick back, chill and relax.”
Peters was not in the locker room on Wednesday, but Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, a 13-year veteran, has heard his share of contentious exchanges between players and fans during his career. When players respond, he said, it’s typically because their juices are so amped in the heat of battle.
“Certainly, I feel like that’s never a win — getting into it with fans — home or away,” Smith said. “Listen, it’s an emotional game — we invest a lot, and Marcus is no different. If you’re frustrated, (it’s hard).
“Of course, it’s not a good thing, not a win there, to get into it with fans, especially when you are frustrated.”
Smith added that when it comes to exchanges with fans, however, the ones he finds funny usually don’t have anything to do with the game football, which is each player’s livelihood.
“I’ve heard a lot over the years,” Smith said. “There’s some that make you laugh and some, the timing of it is hard. It can really get to you. So I certainly know what that feels like. I feel like anytime you’re firing back, usually it doesn’t end up well and you regret it. But he’s certainly not the first guy to do that.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments