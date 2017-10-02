Only in KC: Prelude to Chiefs vs. Washington? A tailgating show on ESPN

More Videos 0:46 Monday Night Football show begins from Arrowhead's Lot C Pause 0:44 Drum leader Salvador Perez pumps up crowd at Arrowhead before Chiefs' Monday night game 16:21 Highlights! Facebook Live with Terez Paylor & Co. on the 3-0 Chiefs 2:09 Meet the Chiefs' new kicker, Harrison Butker 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:53 Terez Paylor's Gameplan: Four keys to a Chiefs win and a prediction 0:45 Marcus Peters talks about teammates, matchup with Keenan Allen 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Monday Night Football show begins from Arrowhead's Lot C ESPN kicked off its coverage of Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs hosting Washington with a tailgating show live from Lot C. ESPN kicked off its coverage of Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs hosting Washington with a tailgating show live from Lot C. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

