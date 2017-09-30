Linebacker Dee Ford ruled out for Chiefs’ game against Washington

The injury bug continues to bite the Chiefs.
Outside linebacker Dee Ford won’t play in Monday’s game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium, coach Andy Reid announced on Saturday.
Ford has a back injury. So does offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who didn’t practice on Saturday. But Reid said Fisher wasn’t ruled out for Monday.
“He’s had back spasms,” Reid said. “We held him out, but he’s getting better. We’ll just see as we get close to game time.”
Fisher and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin) are listed as questionable.
Center Mitch Morse, who missed last week’s game against the Chargers, also will miss Monday’s game.
Ford’s absence means the Chiefs have one reserve listed at outside linebacker, rookie Tanoh Kpassagnon, a second-round draft pick. He arrived in Kansas City as a down lineman and has been moved to the outside. His first two defensive snaps this season came last week against the Chargers.
Frank Zombo, who likely moves into the starting role, played a season-high 45 defensive snaps in Los Angeles.
If Fisher can’t go, the Chiefs would have two offensive line starters out. The team has three other offensive linemen on the roster: Cameron Erving, Jordan Devey and Parker Ehinger.
Ehinger hasn’t played this season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.
“(Ehinger) is getting better every week,” Reid said. “He’s not quite there yet.”
Erving, acquired from the Browns before the season, played center, guard and tackle in two seasons. The Chiefs like him as a tackle, but he hasn’t appeared in a game this season.
A possible scenario: Erving could start at right tackle with Mitchell Schwartz moving to left tackle.
The Chiefs haven’t gotten through a game without a significant injury this season. Safety Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles tendon in the opener at New England. Morse suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the second game against Philadelphia, and kicker Cairo Santos was put on injured reserve earlier this week after reinjuring a groin muscle against the Chargers. Santos has been waived with an injury designation.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
