Kareem Hunt’s 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the big play in Sunday’s victory over the Chargers.
Kareem Hunt’s 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the big play in Sunday’s victory over the Chargers. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kareem Hunt’s 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the big play in Sunday’s victory over the Chargers. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ big-play parade is NFL record-setter

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 27, 2017 5:55 PM

Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs were on their way to victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. But something was missing: A big play.

A 30-yard touchdown strike from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter served as the biggest gain for the Chiefs, who stood to end a streak of scoring plays of at least 50 yards at eight games dating to last season.

Eight games was an NFL record according to Elias Sports Bureau research. The mark had been held by the Chicago Bears spanning the 1964 and 1965 seasons, with Gale Sayers scoring three of the long touchdowns.

Then, it happened. Kareem Hunt took a handoff, burst to his left and rumbled to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown to extend the streak to nine straight games.

It’s been a remarkable run, starting in the 12th week of 2016, the prime-time game at Denver. That night, Tyreek Hill returned a free kick 86 yards for a touchdown.

Hill played the lead role in long scoring plays in 2016. This year, he shares top billing with Hunt, the rookie sensation who has already scored six touchdowns, including runs of 53 and 69 yards and a 78-yard reception. He’s had the longest scoring play in each of the Chiefs’ three victories. He also had a 58-yard run against the Patriots that he didn’t score on.

“He’s the guy that you have circled going into the game,” said Washington coach Jay Gruden. The Chiefs meet Washington on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill had the longest scoring play in four of the six games in the 2016 portion of the streak, with Travis Kelce and Albert Wilson also pitching in a distant score.

During the streak, the Chiefs are 8-1. Not included is last year’s home playoff loss to the Steelers, and a 24-yard non-scoring pass was the Chiefs’ longest play of that game.

The quick-strike ability has added a new dimension this season: late-game dramatics.

In the opener at New England, Hunt’s 78-yard reception on the second play of the fourth quarter gave the Chiefs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 42-27 victory,

Hunt’s long score against the Chargers clinched the 24-10 triumph.

More Videos

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Pause
American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Marcus Peters talks about teammates, matchup with Keenan Allen 0:45

Marcus Peters talks about teammates, matchup with Keenan Allen

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests 3:30

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish 1:22

Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents 1:35

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents

Andy Reid on Justin Houston: 'He really had one of his best days' 1:33

Andy Reid on Justin Houston: 'He really had one of his best days'

One midair flight by the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, two different images. How we did it 1:50

One midair flight by the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, two different images. How we did it

  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remarked on Sunday's victory in his postgame press conference as well as addressing kneeling protests by some of his players.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remarked on Sunday's victory in his postgame press conference as well as addressing kneeling protests by some of his players.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

In three games this season, the Chiefs have produced a total of 12 plays of 20 yards or longer. Seven of them have occurred in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs are averaging an NFL-best 14 points in the fourth quarter, and coach Andy Reid said that’s tied to the preseason.

“I don’t want to slight the guys on how hard they worked during training camp,” Andy Reid said. “I think it’s a mind-set you have, work hard, practice hard. You do those things and it becomes a mind-set.”

The Chiefs will be facing a Washington team that has also dialed up the big plays. In last weekend’s victory over the Raiders, speedster Chris Thompson turned a screen pass from Kirk Cousins into a 74-yard reception.

A week earlier, Thompson had a 61-yard touchdown run against the Rams. Of his 27 touches this season, seven have been for at least 15 yards, and Monday’s game at Arrowhead may turn on quick-strike ability.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

The long runs

The Chiefs have scored on plays of 50 yards or longer in nine consecutive games, an NFL record according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Date

Opponent

Play

9-24-17

at LA Chargers

Kareem Hunt 69 run

9-17-17

Philadelphia

Kareem Hunt 53 run

9-7-17

at New England

Kareem Hunt 78 pass from Alex Smith

1-1-17

at San Diego

Tyreek Hill 95 punt return

12-25-16

Denver

Travis Kelce 80 pass from Alex Smith

12-18-16

Tennessee

Tyreek Hill 68 run

12-8-16

Oakland

Tyreek Hill 78 punt return

12-4-16

at Atlanta

Albert Wilson 55 run

11-27-16

at Denver

Tyreek Hill 86 kick return

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

View More Video