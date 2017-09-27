Chiefs’ big-play parade is NFL record-setter

Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs were on their way to victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. But something was missing: A big play.
A 30-yard touchdown strike from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter served as the biggest gain for the Chiefs, who stood to end a streak of scoring plays of at least 50 yards at eight games dating to last season.
Eight games was an NFL record according to Elias Sports Bureau research. The mark had been held by the Chicago Bears spanning the 1964 and 1965 seasons, with Gale Sayers scoring three of the long touchdowns.
Then, it happened. Kareem Hunt took a handoff, burst to his left and rumbled to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown to extend the streak to nine straight games.
It’s been a remarkable run, starting in the 12th week of 2016, the prime-time game at Denver. That night, Tyreek Hill returned a free kick 86 yards for a touchdown.
Hill played the lead role in long scoring plays in 2016. This year, he shares top billing with Hunt, the rookie sensation who has already scored six touchdowns, including runs of 53 and 69 yards and a 78-yard reception. He’s had the longest scoring play in each of the Chiefs’ three victories. He also had a 58-yard run against the Patriots that he didn’t score on.
“He’s the guy that you have circled going into the game,” said Washington coach Jay Gruden. The Chiefs meet Washington on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hill had the longest scoring play in four of the six games in the 2016 portion of the streak, with Travis Kelce and Albert Wilson also pitching in a distant score.
During the streak, the Chiefs are 8-1. Not included is last year’s home playoff loss to the Steelers, and a 24-yard non-scoring pass was the Chiefs’ longest play of that game.
The quick-strike ability has added a new dimension this season: late-game dramatics.
In the opener at New England, Hunt’s 78-yard reception on the second play of the fourth quarter gave the Chiefs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 42-27 victory,
Hunt’s long score against the Chargers clinched the 24-10 triumph.
In three games this season, the Chiefs have produced a total of 12 plays of 20 yards or longer. Seven of them have occurred in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs are averaging an NFL-best 14 points in the fourth quarter, and coach Andy Reid said that’s tied to the preseason.
“I don’t want to slight the guys on how hard they worked during training camp,” Andy Reid said. “I think it’s a mind-set you have, work hard, practice hard. You do those things and it becomes a mind-set.”
The Chiefs will be facing a Washington team that has also dialed up the big plays. In last weekend’s victory over the Raiders, speedster Chris Thompson turned a screen pass from Kirk Cousins into a 74-yard reception.
A week earlier, Thompson had a 61-yard touchdown run against the Rams. Of his 27 touches this season, seven have been for at least 15 yards, and Monday’s game at Arrowhead may turn on quick-strike ability.
The long runs
The Chiefs have scored on plays of 50 yards or longer in nine consecutive games, an NFL record according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
Date
Opponent
Play
9-24-17
at LA Chargers
Kareem Hunt 69 run
9-17-17
Philadelphia
Kareem Hunt 53 run
9-7-17
at New England
Kareem Hunt 78 pass from Alex Smith
1-1-17
at San Diego
Tyreek Hill 95 punt return
12-25-16
Denver
Travis Kelce 80 pass from Alex Smith
12-18-16
Tennessee
Tyreek Hill 68 run
12-8-16
Oakland
Tyreek Hill 78 punt return
12-4-16
at Atlanta
Albert Wilson 55 run
11-27-16
at Denver
Tyreek Hill 86 kick return
