Chiefs place veteran placekicker on injured reserve, bring in a Panthers rookie

The Chiefs will be dealing with some uncertainty at the kicker position for a while, it appears.
On Tuesday, the club was forced to place kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve due to a lingering groin injury. To replace him, they signed rookie kicker Harrison Butker from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.
Santos missed the first three games during the preseason after tweaking the groin during a preseason practice. He returned in time for the regular season and has been perfect through the first three games, nailing all 12 extra points and three field goals he attempted, despite the fact he’s been kicking through occasional discomfort.
Santos also appeared to be shaken up after absorbing a hit on a roughing the kicker call against the LA Chargers in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 24-10 win on Sunday. He shrugged it off to connect from 34 yards out later on the drive, and also convert an extra point later in the game.
It is unclear at this point if Santos will return this season. NFL teams have the option of bringing two players back from injured reserve after eight weeks. That means Santos could conceivably return after the Chiefs’ Nov. 19 game against the New York Giants — though that will depend on how quickly he recovers.
It’s worth noting the 25-year old Santos, a Pro Bowl alternate last season, might be especially motivated to return because he is slated to be a free agent after the season.
The Chiefs already have one player, cornerback Steven Nelson, who could potentially be activated from injured reserve this season. Nelson had core-muscle surgery before the season but could be spotted running in the Chiefs’ indoor facility last week. He could be activated to the 53-man roster after the Chiefs’ Oct. 30 home game vs. the Denver Broncos.
But in the meantime, Butker, 22, will get the first crack at manning Santos’ position, even though the Chiefs used another kicker — Sam Ficken, who was released at the 53-man roster deadline — during the three games Santos missed in the preseason.
A seventh-round pick of the Panthers this spring, Butker was drafted after a standout senior season at Georgia Tech in which he connected on 17 of 18 field-goal attempts — with a long of 52 yards — and converted all 46 extra-point tries.
Butker, who is listed at 6 feet 4 and 205 pounds, also drilled 54 touchbacks on 73 kickoffs. The latter was another one of Santos’ game-day duties.
During the preseason, Butker converted both of his attempted field goals, one from 46 yards and another from 51. He also made all four of his extra-point attempts and sent seven of his 11 kickoffs for touchbacks, but lost his camp battle to incumbent kicker Graham Gano, who was put on the hot seat after a 2016 season in which he missed eight field goals.
Still, the Panthers liked Butker enough to keep him on their season-opening 53-man roster, when they actually carried two kickers for their 23-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 as they gauged interest on the trade market for both men.
Butker, however, was inactive for the game, then released and placed on the Panthers’ practice squad.
The rookie will be thrown into the fire immediately in KC. The Chiefs’ next game is at home, in prime time on Monday Night Football, against Washington at 7:30 p.m.
