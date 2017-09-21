Terrance Mitchell is being targeted more than ever, and the Chiefs are OK with that

More Videos 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions Pause 0:43 Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 11:06 Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises 0:52 Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 2:34 Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 2:36 Chris Jones holds court on Chargers' dinky stadium, Phillip Rivers and more 1:50 One midair flight by the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, two different images. How we did it 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen KC Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton talked Thursday about the talent of recuperated LA Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was injured in the 2016 regular-season opener against the Chiefs and missed the rest of the year. KC Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton talked Thursday about the talent of recuperated LA Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was injured in the 2016 regular-season opener against the Chiefs and missed the rest of the year. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

