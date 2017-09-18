Chiefs will tie a record with another division win Sunday against the Chargers

More Videos 0:14 Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman Pause 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:58 Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20 1:35 Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 1:50 One midair flight by the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, two different images. How we did it 1:33 Andy Reid on Justin Houston: 'He really had one of his best days' 0:43 Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 1:11 Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his team will face their first division opponent this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He spoke about the preparation for AFC West opponents. The Raiders and Broncos are 2-0 and the Chargers, though 0-2, have lost by a combined five points. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his team will face their first division opponent this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He spoke about the preparation for AFC West opponents. The Raiders and Broncos are 2-0 and the Chargers, though 0-2, have lost by a combined five points. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his team will face their first division opponent this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He spoke about the preparation for AFC West opponents. The Raiders and Broncos are 2-0 and the Chargers, though 0-2, have lost by a combined five points. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star