Here’s how the Chiefs parking situation played out Sunday

Exponentially better than last year.
That’s how the Chiefs classified the parking situation in Sunday’s home opener against the Eagles — especially when compared to the debacle that occurred around their 2016 opener.
“For the most part, we had a really good day,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. “When you look at the trends last season, we kept getting better and better and clearing people faster and faster. Today, we had a day that was pretty consistent in terms of timing and getting people through (the gates).”
The reasoning?
Pre-paid passes.
Donovan said 91 percent of vehicles arrived with advanced passes already purchased. Most games last season were along the lines of 70-80 percent.
The Chiefs bumped the price of day-of-event parking to $60 this season, but it’s still $35 for the advanced pass. The $25 discrepancy is an effort to encourage fans to purchase the advanced passes.
“I want to thank the fans because it makes the system a lot quicker. It’s proven. It works,” Donovan said.
The day wasn’t without its hitches, though. Donovan said Lot O — which the Chiefs built two years ago — was muddy, prompting complaints from those who parked there.
The gates also encountered a jam between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the heaviest-trafficked period.
“We like our system. We like the way it’s working,” Donovan said. “It benefits those who get here earlier. You’re going to park closer and get in easier. If you come late, it’s going to be a little tougher.
“It’s a work in progress. We’re going to have challenges all year with that. When you have 76,000 people coming into one building at a time, it’s gonna be tough.”
