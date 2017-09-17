Here’s how the Chiefs parking situation played out Sunday

More Videos 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' Pause 0:14 Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 0:58 Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:43 Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:15 After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back 1:11 Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arrowhead Stadium parking lot begins to fill Tailgaters arriving early for the home opening football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Tailgaters arriving early for the home opening football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Tailgaters arriving early for the home opening football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star