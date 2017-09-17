Chiefs naming broadcast booth after Hall of Famer Len Dawson

More Videos

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 2:01

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

Pause
Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: 'I thought that was crazy' 1:23

Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy"

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:09

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead

Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman 0:14

Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman

Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20 0:58

Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 0:43

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career

Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' 1:11

Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do'

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back 1:15

After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back

  • Five things to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson

    Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. For a second act, he became an accomplished broadcaster.

Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. For a second act, he became an accomplished broadcaster. Jeff Patterson and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. For a second act, he became an accomplished broadcaster. Jeff Patterson and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs naming broadcast booth after Hall of Famer Len Dawson

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

September 17, 2017 12:31 PM

The Chiefs will name their television broadcast booth after former quarterback Len Dawson, they announced before Sunday’s game.

Dawson is in his 34th and final season as the Chiefs’ radio color commentator. He began working as a sports anchor in Kansas City in 1966.

He began that career during his 19-year NFL career, including 14 with the Chiefs.

As a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dawson established franchise records with 237 touchdowns and 28,507 passing yards.

“Len Dawson is a Kansas City icon, and few people have transformed the Chiefs franchise and the city of Kansas City the way that Len has,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release. “For his outstanding contributions as a broadcaster, we are thrilled to recognize his career accomplishments by dedicated the Len Dawson Television Broadcast Booth.”

More Videos

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 2:01

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

Pause
Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: 'I thought that was crazy' 1:23

Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy"

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:09

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead

Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman 0:14

Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman

Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20 0:58

Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 0:43

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career

Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' 1:11

Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do'

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back 1:15

After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back

  • Len Dawson on final year in Chiefs booth: 'It's not going to be difficult'

    Len Dawson reflects on his career as an announcer and his fortune to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and broadcaster.

Len Dawson on final year in Chiefs booth: 'It's not going to be difficult'

Len Dawson reflects on his career as an announcer and his fortune to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and broadcaster.

Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

View More Video