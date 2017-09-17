Chiefs naming broadcast booth after Hall of Famer Len Dawson

The Chiefs will name their television broadcast booth after former quarterback Len Dawson, they announced before Sunday’s game.
Dawson is in his 34th and final season as the Chiefs’ radio color commentator. He began working as a sports anchor in Kansas City in 1966.
He began that career during his 19-year NFL career, including 14 with the Chiefs.
As a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dawson established franchise records with 237 touchdowns and 28,507 passing yards.
“Len Dawson is a Kansas City icon, and few people have transformed the Chiefs franchise and the city of Kansas City the way that Len has,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release. “For his outstanding contributions as a broadcaster, we are thrilled to recognize his career accomplishments by dedicated the Len Dawson Television Broadcast Booth.”
