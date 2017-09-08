C.J. Spiller, come on down: Chiefs sign veteran back for third time this summer

C.J. Spiller has re-signed with the Chiefs, a source told The Star on Friday.

The 30-yeard-old running back was released by the Chiefs on Thursday a few hours before they played the New England Patriots. The Chiefs made the move to avoid owing the veteran a guaranteed contract through the season.

Spiller’s return gives the Chiefs three running backs on the active roster. Kareem Hunt, a rookie, starred in the Chiefs’ win over the Patriots on Thursday, and backup Charcandrick West looked pretty good, too, scoring a touchdown.

Hill could face fine

A source with knowledge of the situation acknowledged that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill could potentially face a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for flashing the peace sign as he raced for a touchdown against the Patriots on Thursday night.

The in-game officials did not flag Hill at the time, but the source said the league reviews every play after the week’s games are finished, and such a gesture could draw a fine totalling a minimum of $9,115 per the NFL’s regulations against baiting or taunting opponents.