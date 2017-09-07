Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry sat on the field after he was injured in Thursday’s game against the Patriots. According to the Chiefs, Berry had an Achilles’ tendon injury
Chiefs’ Eric Berry leaves opener against Patriots on a cart after injury

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 11:16 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry left Thursday night’s season opener at New England on a cart after he was hurt in the fourth quarter.

According to the Chiefs, Berry had an Achilles’ tendon injury. Berry was back on the sidelines in shoulder pads before the game ended but he did not return to the field.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about the injury.

“I don’t think it’s positive,” he said. “We’ll find out more after the MRI.”

  Chiefs coach Andy Reid on win over Patriots, Eric Berry's health

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke on Eric Berry's injury, rookie Kareem Hunt's record yardage performance and Alex Smith's play in the team's 42-27 victory over the Patriots in New England.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke on Eric Berry's injury, rookie Kareem Hunt's record yardage performance and Alex Smith's play in the team's 42-27 victory over the Patriots in New England.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

But the sense is Berry could join the list of Chiefs players in recent years who have dealt with torn Achilles’. Linebacker Derrick Johnson suffered two such injuries over the previous three seasons, missing all of the 2014 season and the final four games and playoff game in 2016.

Reid said he told Berry after the game that “he could get started with his coaching career now. So if it works where he can’t play, then we will get him right in there and he can help out. He will still be a big part.”

Berry, who returned from Hodgkin lymphoma to produce Pro Bowl seasons, is the highest-paid safety in the NFL after signing a six-year, $78 million deal with $40 million in guarantees after last season.

He had missed all of the preseason games because of a heel injury, and he played 69 snaps in the Chiefs’ 42-27 victory over the Patriots.

Berry had a huge fourth-down stop and played solid defense on tight end Rob Gronkowski more of the evening.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

