Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

Justin Houston's approach to stopping Tom Brady: Hit him

Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots

Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'll take the great play'

How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production?

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury

Alex Smith: Spencer Ware did everything

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles

  C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

    Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller said the diversity of running backs will help team overcome loss of injured Spencer Ware.

Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller said the diversity of running backs will help team overcome loss of injured Spencer Ware.
Here’s why the Chiefs released C.J. Spiller again before kickoff against Patriots

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 2:00 PM

With Thursday night’s season-opening kickoff fast approaching, the Chiefs released running back CJ Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey.

For Spiller, 30, it was the second time in less than a week that he found himself released by the Chiefs.

The unexpected move left the Chiefs with just two running backs — rookie Kareem Hunt and veteran Charcandrick West — on their active roster for Thursday night’s game at the New England Patriots.

Here’s why the move happened: As veterans, Spiller and Devey’s contracts would become guaranteed for the entire season if they were on the 53-man roster for the Chiefs’ first game. The Chiefs could conceivably re-sign both players on Friday for the same deals, non-guaranteed.

A different procedure was at play the first time the Chiefs cut Spiller this preseason (last weekend). Cornerback Steven Nelson is nursing a core-muscle injury that includes a 6- to 8-week timetable for recovery, meaning he won’t miss the season but wouldn’t be included on the active roster, either. Players can only be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return if they make the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason, and Spiller’s release created a spot for Nelson.

The Chiefs have two running backs stashed on their practice squad: the newly acquired Akeem Hunt, formerly of the Texans, and Devine Redding. But neither were expected to be activated for Thursday night’s game.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

