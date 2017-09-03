Chiefs add several players to practice squad following roster cuts

The Chiefs added nine players to their practice squad Sunday, a day after teams cut rosters to the league-mandated 53 players.
The players are: wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Gehrig Dieter, guard Damien Mama, running back Devine Redding, linebacker Marcus Rush and safety Leon McQuay. The Chiefs confirmed the signings and also announced the signings of tight end Orson Charles and offensive tackle Joseph Cheek to the practice squad. All eight were players who spent the preseason with the Chiefs.
The only new addition, in fact, is former former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Akeem King, who the Chiefs signed to their practice squad according to NFL Network.
King, 24, is listed at 6 feet 1 and 212 pounds. He appeared in five games with the Falcons in 2015 and registered a tackle and a pass deflection. The third-year pro played in college at San Jose State.
NFL teams can carry 10 players on a practice squad, so the Chiefs still have one spot open.
