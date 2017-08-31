No Chiefs player took advantage of fourth preseason game more than Demarcus Robinson in 30-6 win

In the NFL, in every market, the final preseason game is roundly mocked. No one is watching, pundits and fans say; no one interesting is playing, everybody adds.
And to be fair, there’s some truth to both those statements. It’s a money grab for the league, sure, an opportunity to squeeze more gameday dollars from the fans who love the game so much.
But don’t tell any of that to the Chiefs who were tasked with soaking up the snaps in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium — a 30-6 victory for the Chiefs. They are backups and journeymen, rookies and dreamers, men who in many cases were essentially fighting for their professional lives on Thursday.
Take second-year receiver Demarcus Robinson, for instance. Robinson was singled out as a potential standout by Chiefs coach Andy Reid months ago shortly after the surprising release of Jeremy Maclin, but over the past month, Robinson had done little to standout. Meanwhile, other young receivers — such as Seantavius Jones and Marcus Kemp — had done more to standout, at least offensively.
But that was not the case on Thursday, as Robinson — a 6-foot-1, 203-pounder — showed off the electric vertical talent that caused the Chiefs to draft him in the fourth round last year, and hold on to him throughout the season in hopes of crafting that ability. Robinson showed a concert with promising rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes early, as the two hooked up for a 53-yard bomb on a post route on their second offensive drive.
The drive did not yield any points, thanks to a fumble by Mahomes, but the two would connect twice more in the first half, both for big gains. A few drives later, Mahomes started drifting to his right to avoid the rush and as — as he has shown he is prone to do — unchucked a heave 40-plus yards downfield to Robinson, who sprinted under it for a 46-yard gain that brought the crowd to its feet.
But that wouldn’t be the last time the two connected, as the Chiefs closed the half with a 28-yard strike over the middle to Robinson that gave the Chiefs’ top backups a 13-3 halftime lead over the Titans backups before they ceded the game to third and fourth teamers.
By the time the half was over, Robinson only had three catches, but he’d racked up 127 yards. It was the kind of eye-popping performance by a player fighting for his job that can make games like this interesting, and can swing a player’s destiny.
To be sure, Robinson wasn’t the only one to deliver in a similar vein. Fourth-round rookie Jehu Chesson has also been quiet, largely, throughout the preseason, but on his dashing 76-yard punt-return touchdown in the second quarter, he finally showed off the athleticism that popped during the predraft process and caused him to catch the Chiefs’ eye in the first place.
The list goes on and on. Receiver Tevin Jones showed off blazing speed on a 68-yard touchdown while Rookie fifth-round Ukeme Eligwe — who is in a battle for a roster spot at one of the team’s deepest positions, inside linebacker — showed that the knack he showed for pass coverage in camp was real, as he read Titans quarterback Alex Tanney’s eyes and tipped a pass in the air before hauling it in for an interception. Eligwe won’t be starting this year, but as a developmental inside linebacker — with special-teams chops, to boot — the interception demonstrates he could easily be a key piece at the backend of the 53-man roster.
That, by the way, is exactly what Robinson was last year, when he served as a special-teams gunner a year ago with a chance to compete for future playing time. No matter what happens at the 53-man roster deadline — which is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday — his performance Thursday proved that dream still remains alive, and that opportunity, regardless of how fans feel about the fourth preseason game, means plenty to the men fighting for jobs.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
