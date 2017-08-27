Patrick Mahomes to start preseason finale for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will make his first start on Thursday in the Chiefs’ final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Head coach Andy Reid announced on Sunday that Mahomes and the second team will start and other reserve quarterback Tyler Bray and Joel Stave will get playing time.
But Reid wasn’t specific on the amount of series or snaps for each.
“I can’t tell you how long I’ll go with those guys,” Reid said.
Incubent first-stringer Alex Smith started the first three preseason game. Traditionally, starters don’t play in the fourth game of a team’s exhibition slate.
The Chiefs-Titans game at Arrowhead Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and be broadcast on KCTV (Channel 5).
Mahomes has completed 25 of 38 attempts for 207 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, in the preseason.
