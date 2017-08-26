More Videos

    KC Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones saw action for the first time in the preseason Friday and came up with a sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In his first game of preseason, Chiefs’ Chris Jones isn’t sackless in Seattle

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 26, 2017 11:34 AM

SEATTLE

Chris Jones saw the snap, blew past the tackle and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson never had a chance.

The sack on second down resulted in a 7-yard loss in the third quarter. It stymied a drive and forced the Seahawks to boot a field goal in their 26-13 victory over the Chiefs on Friday.

But Jones was back in action and, at least in that moment, resembled the player the Chiefs selected with their first draft pick of 2016, No. 37 overall, and went on to a strong rookie season.

Jones had missed the previous two preseason games because of a knee injury he brought to training camp. He said he was running when the injury occurred. Jones started camp on the physically unable to perform list. He was a constant presence pedaling the stationary bike in St. Joseph.

On Friday, he appeared to be in good health.

“The knee felt good,” Jones said. “I was a little tired at the beginning because I’m trying to get into game shape. But other than that, I felt fine.”

Jones finished the game with four tackles in 27 defensive snaps. He didn’t start, entering on the Chiefs’ second defensive series, and played into the third quarter.

With one preseason game remaining before the Sept. 7 opener at New England, Jones figures to be a major presence on an interior defensive front that has some new faces.

Bennie Logan and Roy Miller have joined the team — Miller also saw his first action of the preseason Friday — and Allen Bailey, who missed 11 games and the postseason last year because of an injury, is back.

To that group, add Jones, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, who has had a superb preseason, and promising rookie Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The early results had been encouraging, although the Chiefs took a step back on Friday when the first-team defense allowed a touchdown for the first time in the preseason and surrendered 134 rushing yards.

Jones’ sack was one of two recorded by the Chiefs. On his play, he stutter-stepped and was past tackle Rees Odhiambo so quickly that he went untouched.

“I was lined head up, he showed me his hand, and I came up and beat him on an inside move,” Jones said. “I was fortunate enough to take Russell Wilson out. He was running around all night.”

The objective for the front in general is to slow down the run — the Chiefs ranked 26th in rushing defense last season — and get more pressure on the quarterback. In Jones, who was football’s highest-rated rookie interior defender by Pro Football Focus for 2016, prospects look encouraging.

“I’m just punching the clock, trying to get better in all areas,” Jones said.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

