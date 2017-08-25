Eric Berry won’t play for Chiefs against Seahawks

More Videos 0:52 Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions Pause 0:54 Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions 2:32 KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle 8:31 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith 0:56 Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis 5:39 A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 1:22 Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish 1:23 Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 0:44 KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms 19:10 Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

