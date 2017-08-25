Eric Berry won’t play for Chiefs against Seahawks

Safety Eric Berry had practiced with the Chiefs this week for the first time since suffering an injury to his heel during training camp, and as of midweek he was pointed toward making his preseason debut on Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.
But when the team announced their inactive list for the game, Berry’s name was on it. The Chiefs said he was sitting out to rest.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston also was a scratch, because of an illness. Both players made the trip, and an hour before kickoff, Berry was signing autographs for Chiefs fans at CenturyLink Field.
Also inactive for the Chiefs on Friday: kicker Cairo Santos, cornerbacks J.R. Nelson, Jacoby Glenn and Terrance Mitchell, linebacker Dadi Nicolas, guard Parker Ehinger, wide receiver Seantavius Jones.
The Chiefs’ final preseason game will be Thursday, against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Two days later the roster must be cut to 53.
