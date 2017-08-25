Eric Berry won’t play for Chiefs against Seahawks

More Videos

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions 0:52

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

Pause
Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions 0:54

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle 2:32

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith 8:31

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis 0:56

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish 1:22

Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 1:23

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms 0:44

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting 19:10

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

  • KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Eric Berry won’t play for Chiefs against Seahawks

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 25, 2017 6:43 PM

SEATTLE

Safety Eric Berry had practiced with the Chiefs this week for the first time since suffering an injury to his heel during training camp, and as of midweek he was pointed toward making his preseason debut on Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.

But when the team announced their inactive list for the game, Berry’s name was on it. The Chiefs said he was sitting out to rest.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston also was a scratch, because of an illness. Both players made the trip, and an hour before kickoff, Berry was signing autographs for Chiefs fans at CenturyLink Field.

Also inactive for the Chiefs on Friday: kicker Cairo Santos, cornerbacks J.R. Nelson, Jacoby Glenn and Terrance Mitchell, linebacker Dadi Nicolas, guard Parker Ehinger, wide receiver Seantavius Jones.

The Chiefs’ final preseason game will be Thursday, against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Two days later the roster must be cut to 53.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

View More Video