Chiefs’ defensive line will get a boost Friday against the Seattle Seahawks

It appears the Chiefs’ defensive line will get a boost for their third preseason game Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid announced that defensive end Chris Jones and nose tackle Roy Miller III will each play for the first time this preseason.

Jones, who started 11 games a year ago, opened camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He’s been off that list and practicing for over a week now, however.

Miller, who has recovered from a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2016 season, has been working his way back into the swing of things after joining the team mid-camp.

In more good news for the Chiefs, safety Eric Berry — who has also missed the first two exhibition games due to a heel injury — has not been ruled out for the Seahawks game.

However, Reid made it sound like Berry’s availability for Friday could come down to how the eight-year veteran feels.

“I thought he did a nice job and moved around pretty good,” Reid said said. “He’s been working his tail off, so that’s not the problem. It’s about that thing calming down so he can function.”

Even if he doesn’t play, however, Reid didn’t seem worried about Berry’s readiness for the Chiefs’ season opener against New England on Sept. 6.

“I think he’s played long enough to where he knows what he needs and what he doesn’t need,” Reid said. “So I’m not worried if he doesn’t get what people think is enough snaps.”

Among the players Reid listed as out for Friday’s game are cornerback Jacoby Glenn (concussion), receiver Seantavius Jones (shoulder), cornerback Terrence Mitchell (hamstring strain), J.R. Nelson (heel), Cairo Santos (groin) and Parker Ehinger (knee).

Reid said Ehinger, who was activated from the PUP list Monday, is still working his way back.

“He did a nice job with the work,” Reid said. “He’s just not ready to play yet.”

Starters will play three quarters

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status and commented on how long the starters will play Friday night in Seattle for the third preseason game against the Seahawks.

Reid said the Chiefs’ starters will likely play three quarters against the Seahawks, and that it will probably be their final appearance of the preseason, leaving the fourth game — a home date against Tennessee on Aug. 31 — for the backups.

None of that, however, is set in stone.

“We will just see how it goes,” Reid said. “Normally that is what I do.”