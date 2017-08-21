Kansas City Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger, shown during 2016 training camp, was activated on Monday.
Chiefs activate Parker Ehinger, who enters open competition at left guard

By Terez A. Paylor

August 21, 2017 2:14 PM

The Chiefs’ competition at starting left guard got more interesting Monday when the team activated Parker Ehinger off the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Ehinger, a fourth-round pick in 2016, made four starts and appeared in five games his rookie season. He was placed on injured reserve after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the Chiefs’ 30-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts last October. Zach Fulton replaced Ehinger as the starter for the rest of the season.

Fulton returns to the mix this year, but third-year pro Bryan Witzmann has earned the majority of time at left guard with the first string in camp. The two essentially shared the first-team reps in the Chiefs’ preseason win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Berry and Jones practice

Safety Eric Berry (heel) and defensive end Chris Jones (knee) participated in Monday’s non-padded practice. Both missed the Chiefs’ first two exhibition games with their respective injuries.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

