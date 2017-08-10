Five reasons to watch the Chiefs’ preseason opener Friday

0:10 Cat on field during Royals-Cardinals game appeared to injure worker Pause

9:52 Terez, Sam and Blair play "over/under" on Friday's Chiefs game

1:18 Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp

2:11 Patrick Mahomes talks about when to take chances with his throws

1:11 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: 'I like catching the ball'

1:04 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan: "I just try my best to embarrass the guy in front of me"

1:00 Five things to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson

1:36 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Final camp practice before preseason opener

0:52 Chiefs QB Tyler Bray on preseason opener: 'This year I should be more relaxed'