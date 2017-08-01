Chiefs rookie linebacker Ukeme Eligwe has opened some eyes early in camp

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: De'Vante Bausby fitting in at cornerback Pause 1:42 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rookie Ukeme Eligwe earns first-string reps 0:41 Chiefs Spencer Ware on running back competition: 'No one's looking over their shoulder' 2:06 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Analyzing the inside linebacker rotation 2:46 Raw video: Watch the Chiefs' 7-on-7 run drill 1:40 Chiefs kick returner De'Anthony Thomas, "pound for pound, the team's toughest player" 1:39 Chiefs' Bryan Witzmann: 'I'm just doing whatever they ask me' 1:53 Chiefs LB Dee Ford on his 'big brother' Tamba Hali and his music playlist 1:43 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Tyreek Hill and Marcus Peters face off at training camp 1:35 New Chief Kevin Pierre-Louis on trade: 'I have a job, so I have nothing to complain about' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor focuses on the competition at inside linebacker with rookie Ukeme Eligwe getting some first-string repetitions. Chiefs WR Albert Wilson talks about the nutritional temptation he's given up this year.

