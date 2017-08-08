Chiefs announce this will be final year for Len Dawson on radio network

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Five things to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson Pause 0:52 Chiefs QB Tyler Bray on preseason opener: 'This year I should be more relaxed' 1:18 Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:36 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Final camp practice before preseason opener 1:26 Chiefs RB C.J. Spiller looking for a chance in a crowded backfield 1:32 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill 1:14 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:02 Ian McCarthy now a suspect in Clinton officer killing 2:09 Search for suspect in Clinton officer killing yields nothing 2:13 Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. For a second act, he became an accomplished broadcaster. Jeff Patterson and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. For a second act, he became an accomplished broadcaster. Jeff Patterson and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star