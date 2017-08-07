Has new Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller lost a step? ‘Still the juice man,’ he says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Chiefs RB C.J. Spiller looking for a chance in a crowded backfield Pause 1:32 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill 1:14 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 2:11 Patrick Mahomes talks about when to take chances with his throws 1:04 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan: "I just try my best to embarrass the guy in front of me" 2:13 Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 0:38 Rural groceries struggle to survive 4:44 Tour of Olathe West High School 0:33 Raw video: Kansas City Fire Department responds to suspicious package at IRS 3:54 Listen to R&B singer Mae C. on 'Star Sessions' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller hopes to land on the 53-man roster in a backfield that contains Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and Kareem Hunt. Spiller spoke to Blair Kerkhoff after Monday's camp practice in St. Joseph. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

