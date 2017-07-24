Chiefs GM Clark Hunt on firing general manager John Dorsey: 'The decision was mine'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:53 Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing Pause 2:41 New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future 1:00 Five things to watch as Chiefs open NFL training camp 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs 2:48 Len Dawson on former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey: 'I thought he was doing a good job' 32:10 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered a series of questions about former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Monday. Star beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

