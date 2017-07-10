Chiefs promote Brett Veach to be their GM

The Chiefs stayed in house for their next general manager.

Brett Veach, 39, was announced to his new position on Monday. He had spent the previous four seasons with the Chiefs, the last two as co-director of player personnel.

Veach replaces John Dorsey, who was fired last month by Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Hunt called the search to find Dorsey’s replacement “comprehensive.”

“Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent,” Hunt said in a release announcing Veach’s hiring. “Over the last four seasons he’s played a critical role in building our football team.”

The Chiefs will formally introduce Veach as the general manager in a July 24 news conference. The team starts training camp later that week in St. Joseph.

Veach, who will report directly to Hunt on all player personnel matters, enters his 11th NFL season. He broke in with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007, serving as an assistant to then-head coach Andy Reid.

Veach had been offered the Eagles’ job while working an administration job at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

“I remember he came to me seeking advice on whether or not he should take the job,” Jerry Oravitz, a co-worker and longtime mentor of Veach, told The Star. “I, of course, told him to take the job and start tomorrow, even though I am pretty sure tomorrow was a Sunday.

“Brett, being the loyal man he is, stayed with us for the next two weeks as he worked for the Eagles. He was so loyal to us.”

Veach has been a quick riser in the NFL. He spent three years as Reid’s assistant. In 2010, he became a pro and college scout with the Eagles and served his final two years there as the team’s Southeast regional scout.

Among his finds as an Eagles’ scout: wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has appeared in three Pro Bowls in six NFL seasons.

When Reid was hired by the Chiefs in 2013, he brought along Veach, who spent his first two years in Kansas City as the pro and college personnel analyst.

In 2015, Veach was promoted to co-director of player personnel, a position he shared with Mike Borgonzi, who was formerly the assistant director of pro scouting.

Before his NFL career, Veach served as supervisor of intercollegiate athletic events at Delaware, where he was a four-year letterman as a wide receiver. One of his quarterbacks there was Matt Nagy, now a Chiefs co-offensive coordinator.

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said in the release. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff.

“Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”

The promotion resonated at Veach’s high school, Mount Carmel (Pa.), where he was a two-time all-state selection.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach Pause 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs 2:48 Len Dawson on former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey: 'I thought he was doing a good job' 32:10 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 1:40 Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament 0:53 Former Chiefs' LB Shawn Barber: Team in 'great hands' with Andy Reid, John Dorsey 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Brett Veach's high school football highlights Before he became a prime candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs general manager position, Brett Veach had a prolific high school football career at Mount Carmel Area High School in Pennsylvania, where he won a state player of the year award in 1996. Highlig YouTube/MCA Red Tornadoes

“I’m seriously thrilled for Brett,” said Veach’s high school coach, Whitey Williams. “I couldn’t be more pumped up for Brett. I mean this is unbelievable.

“To see a young man who has worked so hard achieve this. I mean, what can you say? It’s just so special for him and his family.”

Veach’s hiring comes three weeks after the Dorsey decision, described by the Chiefs as agreeing “to part ways” on the day the team announced a contract extension for Reid.

Dorsey was hired from Green Bay a week after the Chiefs hired Reid, and the two served together through three playoff seasons and a 43-21 regular-season record.