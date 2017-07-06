Inside linebacker Josh Mauga (90) is back with the Chiefs.
Inside linebacker Josh Mauga (90) is back with the Chiefs. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Inside linebacker Josh Mauga (90) is back with the Chiefs. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

July 06, 2017 4:33 PM

Free agent Josh Mauga signs back with Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Josh Mauga is back with the Chiefs.

Mauga, an inside linebacker who started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015, was signed as an unrestricted free agent, the team announced on Thursday.

He missed all of last season because of a hip injury and became a free agent. Ramik Wilson started 11 games at inside linebacker in 2016.

In his two years with the Chiefs, Mauga, 30, totaled 161 tackles, 1  1/2 sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

The Chiefs also signed free agent safety Steven Terrell, who has appeared in 32 games with the Seahawks since 2014 and started five last season, and waived punter Will Monday and safety Marqueston Huff.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions

Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 32:10

Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 1:04

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game
Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him 2:26

Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him

View More Video