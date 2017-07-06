Free agent Josh Mauga signs back with Chiefs

Josh Mauga is back with the Chiefs.
Mauga, an inside linebacker who started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015, was signed as an unrestricted free agent, the team announced on Thursday.
He missed all of last season because of a hip injury and became a free agent. Ramik Wilson started 11 games at inside linebacker in 2016.
In his two years with the Chiefs, Mauga, 30, totaled 161 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions.
The Chiefs also signed free agent safety Steven Terrell, who has appeared in 32 games with the Seahawks since 2014 and started five last season, and waived punter Will Monday and safety Marqueston Huff.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments