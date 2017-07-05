Chiefs introduce $200 mobile-only season ticket

The Chiefs have introduced a mobile-only ticket option.
For $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to 10 Chiefs games, eight in the regular season and two preseason games. The seats will be in the upper levels at Arrowhead Stadium.
The mobile-only tickets will be delivered to the cell phone of the registered purchaser the morning of the game and cannot be printed. The purchaser can buy up to four tickets together, but that purchaser will own all four passes and will need to present the tickets at every game for the group to gain access to the stadium.
A limited number of Game Day passes will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 888-992-4433 or go to chiefs.com for more information.
“The sports and entertainment ticketing industry continues to evolve as technology and purchasing habits change,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said.
