Chiefs to interview Brett Veach for GM position

The first known candidate for the Chiefs’ now-vacant general manager position is in, and it’s an in-house option in co-director of player personnel Brett Veach, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.
Veach is a logical choice to interview for the position, and is largely seen as the top in-house candidate, along with Mike Borgonzi, who shares the same title.
The NFL Network reported the news first.
Veach has a history with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. He started in Philadelphia as an assistant to Reid in 2007, and was promoted to pro and college scout in 2010. Veach followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 as a pro and college personnel analyst, and was promoted to his current position in 2015 under Dorsey and Chris Ballard, who left this offseason to become the Indianapolis Colts’ GM.
The Chiefs have also requested an interview with Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton, but Paton has decided to stay in Minnesota, a source confirmed.
Other candidates who have emerged for the position include Tennessee director of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Seattle co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer. According to the NFL Network, the Chiefs have requested permission to speak to both.
Cowden has been with the Titans since May 2016, when he arrived in Tennessee after 16 years with the Carolina Panthers, where he served as the assistant director of college scouting, senior college scout, national scout, Southeast area scout and scouting assistant.
Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001. He spent time as the Seahawks’ area scout, assistant director of college scouting and director of college scouting before he was promoted to his current position in 2015.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
