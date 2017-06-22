After the Chiefs announced John Dorsey was out as general manager Thursday, chairman Clark Hunt wrote in a letter to fans that he “felt it was best to make a change.”
June 22, 2017 4:42 PM

Clark Hunt on GM John Dorsey: ‘I felt it was best to make a change’

After the Chiefs announced Thursday that they and general manager John Dorsey had agreed to part ways, team chairman Clark Hunt sent an email to season-ticket holders that said he “felt it was best to make a change.”

In the letter, Hunt writes, “It was a difficult decision, but after a thorough evaluation of the entire football operation, I felt it was best to make a change.”

Hunt went on to write that the general manager search will “include both internal and external candidates. I believe that we have a strong foundation in place, and we will continue to work tirelessly to build on the success we’ve sustained over the last four seasons.”

