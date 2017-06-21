Jeremy Maclin says he played with a torn groin last season with Chiefs

Yes, former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin heard the whispers that, perhaps, at age 29 he had lost a step.

Maclin, who was released by the Chiefs on June 2 and later signed with the Ravens, missed four games last year with a groin injury and there was a steep drop in production from a sensational 2015 season. Maclin had 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 after he had 87 receptions for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns the season before.

Talking with ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s podcast “Know Them From Adam,” Maclin said that groin injury was worse than people knew. He revealed the injury when Schefter asked about the perception that Maclin was a step slower.

“Well, I tore my groin last year,” Maclin told Schefter. “So, if I’m supposed to be just as fast with a torn groin, then more power to them. Man, I guess they just have to wait and see. I don’t really have anything else to say about that. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. I’ll still be able to get open. I’ll still be able to make big plays, that’s for sure.”

Maclin suffered a groin injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, but it was never revealed to be a torn groin. He returned late in the season and played in five games, including the AFC Divisional playoff game. Maclin had 16 catches in those games for 188 yards and no touchdowns.

“I came back and I was able to play but I can’t sit up here and tell you I was 100 percent,” Maclin said. “I’m also not going to sit up here and make excuses. At the end of the day, I didn’t play as well as I could have last year and that’s ultimately what happened.”

Maclin, who said he didn’t have surgery after the season, also talked a bit about the infamous voicemail that Chiefs general manager John Dorsey left for Maclin, telling of his release. As The Star’s Terez A. Paylor surmised, Dorsey couldn’t reach Maclin because he was flying to Mississippi for a football camp.

But Maclin said the timing of the release meant that Dorsey could have spoken with him later on that Friday after Maclin had landed.

“I was on a flight, so clearly he couldn’t get to me,” Maclin told Schefter. “So he left me a voicemail. But the issue is they released me so late on Friday I wouldn’t become a free agent until Monday anyways. So, I would at least think that have the respect for me to have a conversation with me. You know what I mean? Not really find out through a voicemail.”