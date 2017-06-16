Jeremy Maclin didn’t like the way he was released by the Chiefs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate Pause 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 2:26 Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football 1:39 Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" 4:12 Andy Reid on releasing, replacing Maclin: "This is the worst part about the job" 1:31 Alex Smith shocked at news of Jeremy Maclin release Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed last Friday's release of Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Tuesday. He also explained how the Chiefs plan to replace Maclin's production. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed last Friday's release of Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Tuesday. He also explained how the Chiefs plan to replace Maclin's production. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star