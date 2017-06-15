Andy Reid takes stock of Chiefs’ progress before month-long break

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:39 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break Pause 1:45 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan on moving from the Eagles to KC 2:53 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on starting to understand the offense 2:03 Chiefs QB Alex Smith jokes about seeing Berry, Peters and Houston back: 'I just reintroduced myself' 2:57 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts 2:39 Chiefs LB Justin Houston updates his knee health 6:18 Chiefs running back Charcandrick West joins "Singing for Superheroes" music video 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 2:26 Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football 1:39 Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp Thursday with a summary of where the Chiefs are in offseason progress and injury updates on G Parker Ehinger and TE Travis Kelce. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

