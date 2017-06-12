Former Chiefs, Mizzou star Jeremy Maclin signs with the Baltimore Ravens

Former Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin has already found a new home.
On Monday, roughly 10 days after his stunning Friday night release by the Chiefs, Maclin agreed to a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, a source confirmed to The Star.
In Baltimore, Maclin will have an opportunity to play immediately. The only other established receiver on the Ravens’ roster is Mike Wallace.
With strong-armed Joe Flacco at quarterback, the 29-year-old Maclin should also have an opportunity to stretch out his legs via the deep pass. In Kansas City the past two years, Maclin caught fewer passes of 40 yards or more (four) than he did in his last season with Philadelphia (seven).
Maclin’s release cleared $10 million in cap space for the Chiefs, who presumably needed the money to sign their top three draft picks and create some cap room in case of an emergency. The move will also create more cap room for next season, as the Chiefs are already up against next year’s projected cap of $178 million.
Maclin had a down year in 2016, finishing tied for third on the team in catches (44) and third in yards (536). He also missed four games due to a groin injury, and even once he returned, he struggled to rekindle his connection with quarterback Alex Smith. The two appeared uncharacteristically out of sync at times.
This was a far cry from 2015, when Maclin — who was lured from Philadelphia to KC with a five-year, $55 million free-agent deal — scored a team-high eight touchdowns, posted the club’s highest single-season reception total since 2008 (87) and became the first Chief to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving (1,088) in four years.
With Maclin out of the mix, the Chiefs will give emerging second-year pro Tyreek Hill — arguably the league’s fastest player and most dynamic returner — the first shot at the coveted “Z” position, the spotlight-receiver spot in Andy Reid’s West Coast offense.
But while Maclin has found a new professional home, it appears the former Missouri star won’t be severing his ties to the state of Missouri. He will be holding his annual football camp for needy kids from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Kirkwood High, his alma mater. And on July 22, he will continue his annual tradition of distributing fully stocked backpacks to over 300 middle school and high school students at Kirkwood.
Maclin’s deal with Baltimore was first reported by NFL Network.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments