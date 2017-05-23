Alex Smith clarifies comment about Chiefs being committed to him ‘through this year’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Chiefs Jeremy Maclin on marriage and paying attention to details Pause 2:21 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II on his first days of practice: 'I'm pretty comfortable' 3:27 QB Alex Smith doesn't feel his days with Chiefs are numbered 2:36 Chiefs' Chris Jones ready for on-field celebrations: 'I've been waiting to do the worm' 0:45 Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year 2:53 Citizens weigh in on KCI proposal 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:06 A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team 1:06 Suspect in Lenexa vehicle theft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.” John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday clarified comments he made last week when he said he thought the Chiefs are "committed to me through this year.” John Sleezer The Kansas City Star