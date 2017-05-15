Chiefs’ pro scouting, football administration directors won’t return

Chiefs director of pro scouting Will Lewis and Trip MacCracken, the team’s director of football administration, were not retained by the franchise, sources confirmed to The Star on Monday.
Lewis, 58, is a former NFL cornerback with more than 20 years of scouting and front-office experience. He spent time in Green Bay as a scout and pro personnel assistant before joining Seattle in 1999, where he served as the club’s director of pro personnel until 2009, when he was promoted to vice president of football operations.
Lewis served in that position in Seattle until 2013, when he became the Chiefs’ director of pro scouting once general manager John Dorsey was hired from Green Bay.
MacCracken joined the Chiefs in 2010 and has worked on contracts and the team’s salary cap.
In March, Dorsey said MacCracken was one of a handful of people present when the particulars of safety Eric Berry’s six-year, $78 million extension were hammered out during a face-to-face negotiation with Berry’s representatives this offseason.
News of the separation between Lewis and the Chiefs was first reported by InsideTheLeague.com. News of MacCracken’s departure was first reported by ESPN.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
