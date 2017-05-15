New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes robbed in random incident

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of last month’s NFL Draft, was not hurt after being robbed Friday in Tyler, Texas, in what appeared to be a random incident.
According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Mahomes and three other people had attended a University of Texas at Tyler baseball game and returned to the home of a friend.
“They had pulled into the driveway and were exiting the vehicle when a suspect pulled in behind them and blocked them in,” Coslin said in a phone interview. “He exited his vehicle and approached them on foot, acting as if he was armed with a firearm of sorts in his waistband.
“The suspect demanded property from the four victims. After the robbery was complete, he got in his vehicle and left the location.”
The victims dialed 911 with information about the suspect and his vehicle. Soon after, the car was stopped and property taken during the robbery was found in the vehicle. A weapon was not found in an initial search of the vehicle. Two men who were in the car were taken into custody.
Coslin said Michael Blake Pinkerton, who allegedly confronted Mahomes and the others, was booked for aggravated robbery. Billy Rae Johnson, who also was allegedly in the car with Pinkerton, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Mahomes wasn’t targeted, Coslin said, nor did he do anything out of line.
“These kids didn’t do anything wrong,” Coslin said of Mahomes and the three others. “They went to a baseball game and went home. This appears totally random.”
The Chiefs expressed relief that Mahomes was not injured.
“We’re aware of the situation with Patrick, and we’re just thankful Patrick and everybody is safe,” said Ted Crews, Chiefs vice president of communications.
Mahomes, 21, was the Chiefs’ first-round selection in last month’s NFL Draft. The team selected Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, moving up 17 places in the draft in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and picking a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 1983.
Mahomes played at Texas Tech, and last season led the nation with 421 passing yards per game and 5,052 total passing yards.
He and several other first-year players completed Chiefs’ rookie mini-camp last week.
