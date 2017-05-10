Chiefs

May 10, 2017 12:56 AM

Chiefs waive Khaseem Greene after he’s indicted on weapons charges

By Terez A. Paylor

The Chiefs parted ways with linebacker Khaseem Greene on Tuesday after he was indicated on weapons charges in New Jersey.

Greene, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2013 who was signed to a reserve-futures contract in January.

He was released after NJ.com reported that Greene was indicted in connection with a shooting outside of a nightclub in Elizabeth, N.J., in December.

According to court records, Greene was shown on surveillance video handing a gun to a Jason C. Sanders, his co-defendant. Sanders was caught discharging the weapon into a crowd of people.

Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Greene was charged Jan. 4, according to NJ.com, approximately 17 days before he signed with the Chiefs.

Greene has recorded 45 tackles and an interception in his four-year career.

