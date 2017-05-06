Chiefs sign three draft picks, plus more UDFAs

The Chiefs announced Saturday that they have signed three of their draft picks – receiver Jehu Chesson (fourth round), inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (fifth round) and safety Leon McQuay (sixth round).
The club also announced seven more undrafted free agent signings: Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter, West Florida receiver Anas Hasic, Oklahoma State cornerback Ashton Lampkin, Southern California guard Damien Mama, Montana cornerback J.R. Nelson, Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns and Auburn receiver Tony Stevens.
The Star already reported the signings of Oregon State safety Devin Chappell, Nebraska receiver Alonzo Moore, Utah State tight end Wyatt Houston, Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp and Texas Permian-Basin offensive lineman Corin Brooks.
The Chiefs also claimed former Florida running back Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seattle. To make room for Taylor, the son of Jacksonville Jaguars great Fred Taylor, the Chiefs released cornerback Julian Wilson.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments