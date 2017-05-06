Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes II will wear No. 15

In a bit of a surprise, Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will wear No. 15, the team announced before its three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday.
Mahomes, who wore No. 5 at Texas Tech, said after his introductory press conference that he was leaning toward wearing No. 4 or No. 7. Kicker Cairo Santos, a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016, currently wears No. 5.
Other rookie numbers for the Chiefs: Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon will wear No. 92, while running back Kareem Hunt will wear No. 27. Receiver Jehu Chesson will wear No. 80, while inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe will wear No. 45. Safety Leon McQuay will wear No. 34.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
