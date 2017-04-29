Chiefs trade back into fourth round, draft Michigan wide receiver Jehu Chesson

After some wheeling and dealing, the Chiefs wound up with a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday and used it to select Michigan wide receiver Jehu Chesson.

The Chiefs had traded their original fourth-round pick Friday to move up in the third round, where they drafted running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo.

To get back into the fourth round, the Chiefs traded two of their fifth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings, Nos. 170 and 180 overall, and used the 139th pick on the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Chesson, who had 35 receptions for 500 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s tough,” said Pat Sperduto, who scouted Chesson for the Chiefs.

Chesson was the MVP of the Citrus Bowl after the 2015 season, with five receptions for 118 yards in a victory over Florida. That season, Chesson had 50 receptions for 764 yards and nine touchdowns.

In that game, Chesson injured his a knee. Surgery wasn’t required but it slowed his offseason workouts.

Chesson was born in Liberia, the native country of Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali. Chesson moved to St. Louis when he was 5 and attended Ladue High.

He did a little bit of everything for the Wolverines. Chesson had 22 career rushing attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. And he was big on special teams, including return and coverage units.

In his career, Chesson returned six kickoffs, including one for a game-opening touchdown as a junior against Northwestern. And he has 17 career tackles on coverage teams, mostly as a gunner.

“I love playing special teams,” Chesson said. “I feel like I’m a competitor. It’s part of what you have to do to win the game. If it takes running down on punt return, kickoffs, whatever it may be. I’m your guy. Whatever a team needs, I’m going to do it.”

Wide receiver didn’t seem to be a big need for the Chiefs entering the draft but they not only didn’t pass up on a hard-working prospect from Michigan, they traded up to get him.

“He brings his lunch pail,” Sperduto said. “He’s a polished kid. Some kids need time to develop. He’s not the type who will need too much time to develop.”