Scouting report on wide receiver Jehu Chesson, the Chiefs fourth-round draft pick

With the help of Chiefs area scout Pat Sperduto, here’s a quick scouting report on wide receiver Jehu Chesson, who was drafted in the fourth round (139th overall) out of Michigan on Saturday.

WR JEHU CHESSON, Michigan

Measurables: 6 feet 3, 204 pounds, 23 years old, 4.47-second 40-yard dash

Bio: Two-year starter who caught 35 passes for 500 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2016. Michigan’s team MVP in 2015 after catching 50 passes for 764 yards and nine touchdowns. Has rushed 22 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns in his career. Completed his masters from the Michigan School of Business.

Evaluation: Was among his position’s top testers at the combine in the three-cone drill (6.70 seconds). Has very long arms (33 1/4 inches) and a terrific catch radius. “High character, plays on (special) teams, has been a starter there for the last couple of years,” Sperduto said. “He’s made a bunch of plays for them, has lined up everywhere for them so he’s smart, there’s not going to be any issues with the intelligence part of it” Played the ‘X’ and ‘Z’ at Michigan. “He’s a fluid route runner for sure; he has excellent hands. If the ball’s in his catch radius, he’s going to get it.” Good against press “because he’s such a strong kid.” Was more productive in 2015. Had a quarterback change in 2016 and the system changed some, but he also injured his knee in a January 2016 bowl game against Florida and NFL Network says he didn’t look the same this past season. Doesn’t miss games or practices. “This guy’s gonna bring a lunch pail. He’s not a prima donna with receiver.” Needs to work his way into a role but could be ready to help quickly. “He’s a polished kid. He’s not the type of kid that will need too much time to develop because he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s got physical tools.”