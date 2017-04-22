Sources: Chiefs release defensive tackle Jaye Howard

The Chiefs released defensive tackle Jaye Howard on Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to The Star.
The move comes as a bit of surprise, especially since Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave an update on Howard as recently as Monday, saying he’s doing fine after hip surgery.
“He’s actually been rehabbing in Orlando with the surgeon that did his work there, and he’s doing well,” Reid said.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that while the Chiefs guaranteed $2.5 million of Howard’s $3.7 million salary – and $6.375 million cap number – for 2017 on April 1, his contract states that if he signs with another team before the draft, they’re essentially off the hook for that amount.
If no one signs him, the Chiefs will carry $5 million of dead money this season for Howard, a number that would have been just $2.5 million this season had they released him before the third day of the new league year, according to salary cap expert Joel Corry.
Howard, 28, was limited to eight games in 2016 due to a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve midway through the season. He recorded 23 tackles and a sack and started four games.
His best season as a Chief came in 2015, when he played in 16 games – starting 13 – and recorded 36 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks. Howard signed a two-year, $12 million deal before last season.
The Chiefs, who had approximately $3 million in cap space prior to the move according to the NFL Players Association, will clear $1.375 million in cap room if he doesn’t land anywhere before the draft, and $3.875 million if he does thanks to the move, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Howard’s release leaves the Chiefs with a somewhat-thin interior front after the offseason departure of Dontari Poe. Allen Bailey is a multi-year returning starter, and he’ll be back, along with second-year pro Chris Jones, who is coming off a marvelous rookie year.
The Chiefs also signed Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal, and recently brought Kendall Reyes – who spent the last half of the 2016 season with the Chiefs – in for a visit.
Other defensive linemen on the roster include Jarvis Jenkins, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, T.J. Barnes, Davis King, Montari Hughes and Cory Johnson.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments