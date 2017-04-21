Chiefs

April 21, 2017 11:44 AM

It’ll cost fans $60 for Chiefs parking if not purchased in advance

By Blair Kerkhoff

Buy parking passes early.

That’s the Chiefs’ clear message to fans now that the team has raised the price of parking on game day to $60, and cash only. That pass cost $40 last season.

Purchasing parking in advance will be $35 on a single-game basis or $30 per game if you purchase the 10-game season package.

Those spaces are in the Arrowhead Stadium red zones.

Other parking prices for 2017:

▪ $500 for season gold parking, closer to the stadium.

▪ $600 for season platinum parking for suite members.

▪ $700 for bus/RV parking.

The Chiefs also announced that traffic that arrives from eastbound Interstate 70 and exits at Blue Ridge Cutoff will be directed past Gate 2 and into Gates 3 and 4. Gate 2 will only be used if necessary.

More Chiefs parking information can be found a www.chiefs.com/parking.

Parking, tailgating changes still frustrate Kansas City Chiefs fans

Despite improvements on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs fans expressed their frustrations regarding parking and tailgating changes made for this football season.

Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

