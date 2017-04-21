It’ll cost fans $60 for Chiefs parking if not purchased in advance

2:15 Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week Pause

17:21 NFL Draft preview: Chiefs' needs and potential targets

2:38 Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wants to be Cam Newton: 'I'm dead serious'

2:45 Breaking down the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL Draft

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

1:15 Terez A. Paylor on the Chiefs' NFL Draft options with the 27th overall pick

2:37 Chiefs game plan: Chargers at Chiefs, Week 1 preview