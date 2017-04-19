Chiefs play host to D-III hybrid linebacker/safety on Tuesday

The Chiefs were host to hybrid safety/linebacker Nicholas Morrow on Tuesday, a source told The Star.
Morrow, who checked in at 6 feet and 216 pounds at his pro day, played at Greenville College, a Division III school in Greenville, Ill.
Morrow, a three-year starter, also ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and posted impressive marks in the vertical jump (37 inches), broad jump (123 inches) and bench press (23 reps).
In 2016, Morrow recorded 66 tackles (11 for loss) with two sacks, four pass breakups and zero interceptions. The year before, he had 69 tackles (15 for loss) with two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Another visitor
The Chiefs also played host to Purdue guard Jordan Roos recently, a source told The Star.
Roos, a three-year starter, checked in a 6 feet 4 and 302 pounds at his pro day. He benched 225 pounds an impressive 41 times.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments