Chiefs have slate of visits lined up with college basketball players, including K-State’s D.J. Johnson

Chiefs general manager John Dorsey has been known to look for talented prospects in unorthodox places, and this year, apparently, is no different.
The Chiefs will be bringing in three college basketball players for pre-Draft visits — Virginia Commonwealth’s Mo Alie-Cox, Kansas State’s D.J. Johnson and Texas Wesleyan’s Najeal Young — a source with knowledge of the visits told The Star.
Johnson was listed at 6 feet 9 and 237 pounds at Kansas State this past season, when he averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds as a starter for the Wildcats. The Bears have already shown interest in him, setting up a pre-Draft tryout (according to The Star’s Kellis Robinett) to investigate his ceiling as a tight end.
The Chiefs were also one of a reported 30 teams who showed up to see Cox, a 6-foot-7, 262-pound power forward, work out in Virginia on Tuesday. His measurables intrigue the Chiefs, as he has an absurd 86 1/4-inch wingspan and massive 11-inch hands. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.
Young, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, transferred to Texas Wesleyan before last season after several years at Illinois-Chicago. He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 35 games.
Under the current regime, the Chiefs have been known to look to college basketball for tight end prospects. Current No. 2 tight end Demetrius Harris was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013, just months after his college basketball career at Wisconsin-Milwaukee came to an end, and in 2015, the Chiefs did the same with former Penn State tight end Ross Travis, who spent most of the 2016 season as the Chiefs’ No. 4 tight end.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
