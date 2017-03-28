Chiefs wanted to retain Nick Foles, but couldn’t because of salary cap

At the NFL’s annual meeting on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team wanted to retain backup quarterback Nick Foles. But they opted not to exercise his $6.75 million option for 2017 because of the salary cap.
“We have a little bit of a tight cap situation, so the way John’s (general manager John Dorsey) had to maneuver around that thing and do the things he had to do, that really was (the reason),” Reid said.
The Chiefs currently have $3.1 million in cap room, according to the NFL Players Association.
Foles, 28, signed a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Foles filled the Chiefs’ No. 2 quarterback spot admirably last season, completing 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 30 in relief of injured starter Alex Smith.
Foles wasn’t quite as sharp the next week as the starter, completing 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, but played well enough for the Chiefs to get a 19-14 win over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that finished 3-13. Smith returned to the starting lineup the next week against Carolina, and Foles never played another down.
▪ Reid said the Chiefs’ recently re-worked contracts with veterans Derrick Johnson and Anthony Sherman created a little extra cap room.
“I know they’re a little bit older,” Reid said. “But they still have a role on our team.”
▪ Reid said the Chiefs have not received an update from the NFL Players Association, which is reviewing the way the club handled Chris Conley’s concussion evaluation in the playoff loss to the Steelers.
